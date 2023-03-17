Nullify NSA and the ATF Too: NMN Ep 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Thomas Jefferson told us - “the ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.”
This week’s reports include:
-NSA Surveillance Section 702
-4th Amendment Protection Act
-Kentucky vs ATF
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 9
Path to Liberty: March 18, 2023
00:00 Intro
00:16 NSA Surveillance Section 702
02:41 4th Amendment Protection Act
03:40 JOIN TAC, Support the Constitution and liberty!
04:15 Kentucky vs ATF