Special Forces Soldier FORCED OUT Over Jab Mandate: Warned Superiors Of NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATIONS

Stew Peters Show





August 10, 2023





Soldiers are still being punished for refusing the military’s mandated bioweapon jab.

Green Beret and Special Forces Captain John Frankman is here to speak freely about the military vaccine mandate.

John not only stood up for his Christian beliefs but he also stood up for the men under his command.

He told them no one would be punished or rewarded for taking or not taking the vaccine.

Most of the men under John Frankman’s command refused the clot shot.

This mandate was and is an attack against our U.S. Military.

It makes our forces weak and a potential ticking time bomb of myocarditis and dying suddenly.

Eventually, John left the military because his superior officers told him he had to take the vaxx or get kicked out.

He left his career in the military voluntarily.

Shortly after the smashing success of the Died Suddenly film the military ended the vaccine mandate.

Now that the mandate is over the military should reinstate those who were kicked out and give them back pay.

The Secretary of Defense did not have the legal authority to mandate the troops take a vaccine that was experimental and untested.

More media outlets need to make the public aware of the abuse soldiers have endured under the clot shot mandate.

Those who forced the shot on service members must be held accountable.

The vaccine mandate was an illegal order.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36bgwl-special-forces-soldier-forced-out-over-jab-mandate-warned-superiors-of-nure.html