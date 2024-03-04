BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blueberry Energy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
Follow
531 views • 03/04/2024

Blueberry Energy Bites


INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups dates pitted

1 cup organic cashews 

2 ½ tbsp Organic Raw Almond Butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp Pink Himalayan Salt

1/3 cup Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries


INSTRUCTIONS

 

Put the dates, cashews, almond butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt in your food processor, and pulse the blender a few times. Then, continuously blend the mixture for about 1 minute until everything is incorporated, and the mixture can pinch together and stick together.

Add the freeze dried blueberries, and pulse until the blueberries are incorporated into the mixture in tiny bits.

Use a tablespoon or a spoon to scoop the mixture, packing it into the measuring spoon. Use your hands to roll the energy bite into a round ball. Continue with the rest of the energy bite mixture. This recipe makes about 18 tablespoon sized energy bites.

foodrecipesuperfoodsnackcookingbakinggood foodhealthy snack
