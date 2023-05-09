BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Don’t Indict Hunter Before Wednesday, Lawmaker Warns; Witnesses Claim They’re Being Threatened
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
647 views • 05/09/2023

Don’t Indict Hunter Before Wednesday, Lawmaker Warns; Witnesses Claim They’re Being Threatened


Evidence of alleged underhanded deals involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other members of the family will be revealed this week. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) have called a press conference this Wednesday where they will reveal details of a months-long investigation—including claims from whistleblowers—and with documents received from banks and other sources.

Meanwhile, they claim witnesses and whistleblowers on the case have faced threats from Biden’s legal team, and that some of the witnesses fear for their safety.

In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss this.


Full episode: Watch 👇 https://www.theepochtimes.com/dont-indict-hunter-before-wednesday-lawmaker-warns-witnesses-claim-theyre-being-threatened_5250411.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=HuntersComingIndictmentCR&utm_content=05-08-2023





Keywords
biden crime familyepoch tvjosh philippcross roadshunter biden indictment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy