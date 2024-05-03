© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
From @ScooterCasterNY Oliya Scootercaster 5:35 AM · May 3, 2024
"Somebody is radicalizing out students" Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz spoke after NYU and New School raid this morning, "we will find out who that is". Chief of Patrol John Chell showed literature found inside the New School 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment' after it was sweeped, that reads: "Death to Israeli Real Estate, Death to America! Unschool!" https://twitter.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1786374118536806805