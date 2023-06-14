Something BIG Happened During Trumps Bedminster Speech & Everyone Missed It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Right after Donald Trump was arrested and fingerprinted in Miami Florida for his alleged crimes, Trump headed to Bedminster, New Jersey where he delivered a very powerful speech about how corrupt the Biden administration is. HOWEVER, alot of people missed something HUGE that happened during that speech, and in this report I reveal what it is! Don’t miss it…
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT w/a GOLD IRA: https://www.lisahavengold.com Or CALL NOBLEGOLD: 1-877-646-5347
Subscribe To Our New Youtube Channel, “We’re Forked Up”: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYMcA1FmvXthe-dhLSN9SQ
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get 1st Year For $3.99 Per Month Use Code: FJB