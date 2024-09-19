BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Why Do Many Christians NOT Vote? | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer | Why Do Many Pastors NOT Speak About Culture & Politics While America is Dying From Within?
Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer from Sheridan.Church joins us today to weigh in on the recent debate between President Trump and Kamala Harris, the sad fact that many Christians don’t vote and few pastors will address cultural issues and politics, why this is happening and most importantly what we can do! Thank you for supporting the Moms on a Mission Podcast through the affiliates below or on our website: www.momsonamission.net. Thank you!


culture warpastor jackson lahmeyermoms on a missionsheridan church
