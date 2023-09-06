Tolerance A New Kind of Hate Speech

“Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.” Gods timing and my timing are all out of sinc.? The powers that be are trying to push a new world on us called Tolerance? However there is a problem, God is not tolerant! Tolerant is actually hate. Hell is tolerant, it has room for everyone, everyone is welcome? Love is greater than hate! Love is greater than tolerance. LGBTQ+ that's fine “Live long and prosper” it's totally ok, and not to bring up “of course you will wind up in hell, for eternity”, is that love? To say that to a homosexual is pure hate? Love is to tell them the truth even if they don't want to hear it. Heaven is not tolerant, everyone is not welcome, Heaven has a very limited access list? Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite



