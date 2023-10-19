Rep. Jack Bergman: Says he will volunteer to step up until a speaker is elected.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) on electing a Speaker Pro Tempore:
"I don't want this job, I don't aspire to be in this job... but I will volunteer to step up until properly relieved until we get 217 votes out of this room to elect a Speaker."