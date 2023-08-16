BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

it's the American people who are using their hard-earned money and pension funds to finance the modernization of the CCP spyware and surveillance programs
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 08/16/2023

8/15/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】According to a report by the BBC, the cheap cameras sold worldwide by the CCP can be used to disrupt computer networks and incite social unrest. In response to this, Nicole pointed out that it's the American people who are using their hard-earned money and pension funds to finance the modernization of the CCP spyware and surveillance programs. Mr. Miles Guo has been warning the West about this issue for the past six years.

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP

@stinchfield1776


8/15/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】根据BBC报道，中共在全球售卖的廉价摄像头可被用来破坏计算机网络和引发社会动乱。对此，妮可指出，是美国人正在用自己的血汗钱和养老金资助中共间谍软件和监控程序实现现代化，郭文贵先生在过去六年一直就此事在警告西方。

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy