At Least Roaches Run From The Light…I Can’t Say As Much For The Uniparty
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
38 followers
1
217 views • 6 months ago

As we approach the start date for Trump 2.0, it appears some of the more partisan Deep State, uniparty Democrats—and their RINO compatriots—are starting to regain their confidence after the election slap down they received from the American people, not Donald Trump, although he was on the ballot and was the vehicle. The slap down came from the American people, the voters.

Some are desperately trying to ignore the mandate for change the American people voted for in November, but then, we can’t expect the grifters of the inside-the-beltway bureaucracy to change just because the people demand it. That would be like having representative government. I mean, really!

No, they will have to be expunged from Washington either through the electoral process—which, given the lack of critical thinking skills among the progressive electorate, is nothing more than a pipe dream—or by the process of that age group dying off of organic, granola-like natural causes, of course. One of those two things will have to happen before we are rid of their Constitution Avenue palmistry...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/at-least-roaches-run-from-the-lighti


trumpnewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutiondeep statepodcasttruthcongressusabidenmediagopmagawokebudgetdisinformationchris murphyrinobureaucracymitch mcconnelcr
