Israel’s Descent Into Madness & the Holocaust Comparison, w Tarik Cyril Amar (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
40 views • 03/12/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://youtu.be/UbppCU7uiJw?si=vgc8xkVOKiJSKMAH

11 Mar 2024 Rania Khalek Dispatches

Watch the full interview on Patreon: 

https://www.patreon.com/posts/full-video-into-100173160


Rania Khalek was joined by Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany and associate professor at Koc University in Istanbul, to discuss Israel’s descent into genocidal fascism. Prof. Amar addresses whether it’s useful to make Holocaust and Nazi comparisons and the real reason behind the West’s unshakeable loyalty attitude when it comes to Israel’s barbarism.


This is just part of this episode. The full interview is available for Breakthrough News Members only. Become a member at https://www.Patreon.com/BreakthroughNews to access the full episode and other exclusive content.


Transcript available on YouTube page


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefbarbarismgaza fights for freedom
