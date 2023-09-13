BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did We Just Find The Maui School Buses?
The Kokoda Kid
255 views • 09/13/2023

Another great piece of reporting from 'Hustle Bitch'.

Did you know that Donald Trump wrote a book, foretelling 9/11 way back in January 2000?

For Kamala Harris, it's just another party day, and in a speech she gave, Maui wasn't even worth putting on her 'Nation's Worst Disasters' list, although the horror of January 6th made it there.

Things also look suspicious with school buses being spotted at a 'secret' military base in Hawaii. Are these the missing buses and the missing children?

And Oprah. She's a little upset about how she and 'The Rock' are getting backlash from Americans regarding their money-raising efforts for Maui.

We also get to see more of Sleepy Joe in 'action', bless his heart.

Video Source:

Hustle Bitch

Closing theme music

'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce wed21:30

corruptionevilscammauifiresmissing childrenincompetenceschool busesbiden administrationmoney scam
