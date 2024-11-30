PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 17: Integrity 101

What would your family and friends say about your character? Are you someone who walks uprightly? The Bible is full of people who missed the mark when it comes to morality. Abraham did not do well in his early days and there was a time when Isaac struggled as well. Eli the high priest lived such a poor life that he lost integrity with God and men and a man like Gehazi completely failed to understand its meaning.

It is one thing to have the public appearance of integrity but that isn't necessarily a true reflection of how you think and live privately. Character is what you are in the dark when no one is looking. The good news is that nothing is hidden from God. Our integrity comes from Jesus Christ and it's something to strive for every day. God is perfect and we can trust in Him implicitly.

In direct contrast, the Devil has no integrity at all because his kingdom is built upon lies and deception. Which kingdom are you in? This is an important subject that you need to master if you want to walk in the light with the Lord! The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1557.pdf

RLJ-1557 -- JULY 17, 2016

