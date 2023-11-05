BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Violent And Vulgar Black Woman Gets Knocked Out On Train.
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
451 views • 11/05/2023

Unfortunately in the last 30 years we have cultivated a culture of vile Behavior. Rudeness is celebrated on the internet as is rotten to the core Behavior.

I lived in major American cities in the 1990s and I saw for myself just how callous and crass black women could be in the United states. Women like Leslie Jones continue to carry on that stereotype by showing young black women that it's okay to be absolutely disgusting in your daily routine.

Society is starting to shift and people who behave like the woman in this video are starting to learn that there are consequences to your actions. I don't condone violence but I do understand it. I'll let you judge for yourself if this guy overreacted or not.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#harlem #black #blackchicks #knockout #fight #blackpeople #rude #manners

