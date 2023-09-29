DEEP STATE DECODES 09/29/23 EPISODE 710

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Absolutely Not
Music intro: Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World
Video credit: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes
https://rumble.com/v3l2bgt-tarot-by-janine-sept-28-special-public-report-the-event-that-will-change-th.html Tarot By Janine - SEPT 28 , SPECIAL PUBLIC REPORT - THE EVENT THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD
https://rumble.com/v3lpfgf-elon-musk-visits-souther-border-eagles-pass.html Elon Musk Visits Southern Border Eagle Pass
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/gop-controlled-house-approves-another-300-million-aid/
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-liberal-media-makes-history-by-blacking-out-biden-impeachment-inquiry-mace/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/09/pentagons-killer-robots-may-cause-mass-destruction-advocacy-groups-warn/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/09/28/donald-trump-is-suing-christopher-steele/
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]