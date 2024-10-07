Why Kids Bully and How to Prevent Your Child From Becoming a Victim - Judy French





“Bullying is a form of hurt or harm that is inflicted upon a person who can’t get it to stop, because they don’t have as much power as the bully,” says Judy French. Judy is the coordinator at PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in Los Angeles, California. She helps parents protect their children with sound advice and guidance and reminds them how important it is to work with the school district and respect school policies while simultaneously advocating for their children. Power struggles and structures at school are often hotbeds for bullying, and bullies themselves often push others around because of a lack of control in other areas of their lives. “We really want to think about what are the foundational elements of a healthier community,” Judy explains.









TAKEAWAYS





Parents should be advocates for their children and also teach their kids self-advocacy skills





The best thing for a child getting bullied is to have good productive communication with parents and the school





Schools are often looking for a pattern of behavior before they will take action





An out-of-control homelife for kids may lead to bullying behavior at school and kids who bully may exhibit risky behaviors later in life









