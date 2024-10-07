BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Kids Bully and How to Prevent Your Child From Becoming a Victim - Judy French
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
18 views • 7 months ago


“Bullying is a form of hurt or harm that is inflicted upon a person who can’t get it to stop, because they don’t have as much power as the bully,” says Judy French. Judy is the coordinator at PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in Los Angeles, California. She helps parents protect their children with sound advice and guidance and reminds them how important it is to work with the school district and respect school policies while simultaneously advocating for their children. Power struggles and structures at school are often hotbeds for bullying, and bullies themselves often push others around because of a lack of control in other areas of their lives. “We really want to think about what are the foundational elements of a healthier community,” Judy explains.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents should be advocates for their children and also teach their kids self-advocacy skills


The best thing for a child getting bullied is to have good productive communication with parents and the school


Schools are often looking for a pattern of behavior before they will take action


An out-of-control homelife for kids may lead to bullying behavior at school and kids who bully may exhibit risky behaviors later in life



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

PACER video: https://bit.ly/3XDmR7i

Victims of School Shootings: https://bit.ly/4evBcKe

K-12 School Shootings in 2024: https://bit.ly/3XO6PaZ


🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER

Website: https://www.pacer.org/bullying/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3TTRXXk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pacer_nbpc/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER TEENS AGAINST BULLYING

Website: https://pacerteensagainstbullying.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER KIDS AGAINST BULLYING

Website: https://pacerkidsagainstbullying.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

