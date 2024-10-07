Why Kids Bully and How to Prevent Your Child From Becoming a Victim - Judy French

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Bullying is a form of hurt or harm that is inflicted upon a person who can’t get it to stop, because they don’t have as much power as the bully,” says Judy French. Judy is the coordinator at PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in Los Angeles, California. She helps parents protect their children with sound advice and guidance and reminds them how important it is to work with the school district and respect school policies while simultaneously advocating for their children. Power struggles and structures at school are often hotbeds for bullying, and bullies themselves often push others around because of a lack of control in other areas of their lives. “We really want to think about what are the foundational elements of a healthier community,” Judy explains.
TAKEAWAYS
Parents should be advocates for their children and also teach their kids self-advocacy skills
The best thing for a child getting bullied is to have good productive communication with parents and the school
Schools are often looking for a pattern of behavior before they will take action
An out-of-control homelife for kids may lead to bullying behavior at school and kids who bully may exhibit risky behaviors later in life
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD
PACER video: https://bit.ly/3XDmR7i
Victims of School Shootings: https://bit.ly/4evBcKe
K-12 School Shootings in 2024: https://bit.ly/3XO6PaZ
🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER
Website: https://www.pacer.org/bullying/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3TTRXXk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pacer_nbpc/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER TEENS AGAINST BULLYING
Website: https://pacerteensagainstbullying.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PACER KIDS AGAINST BULLYING
Website: https://pacerkidsagainstbullying.org/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/