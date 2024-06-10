AI Singularity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Technological Singularity Is Near This video explores the hypothesis that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and neurotechnology could trigger a technological singularity. The singularity could involve the development of artificial intelligence (AI) that is superior to human intelligence, effectively blurring or perhaps removing the distinction between humans and machines.
