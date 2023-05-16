BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#11 - Why You MUST be baptized with the Holy Ghost! Receive Tonight!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
24 views • 05/16/2023

Join our friends Cory Gray, Jason Heydinger and Serge Da Rosa weekly- Mondays at 8:00PM ET! Resistance Chicks will restream this weekly but don't forget to subscribe to their Rumble channel and join their live chat: https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


From Cory: Jesus told his disciples to WAIT in Jerusalem to receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit and Fire, and that they would receive Dunamis power! Then they were to go out and be witnesses.
Many today are trying to be witnesses without this DYNAMITE power! And because of this they are not walking nor representing the Gospel in power. Many leaders in Churches, unfortunately, don't have this power either and put their congregations into fear...

We must be filled with the Holy Spirit, it is a requirement to be a valid witness. Without it we are not equipped. Learn, and receive tonight. And if you already have this baptism, learn more about why God trusted you with this mighty power!!!

Get on the mailing list and connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
Follow Serge and Jason @ breakawaykingdomhub.com

Get the book audio "Born Again as Kings" by Cory Gray @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Get the physical copy @ https://a.co/d/eVnaW7S

Keywords
kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismcory grayrevelation red pillbreak away kingdom hubjason heydingerserge derosapost millennial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy