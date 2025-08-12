Releasing the Hip Joints by Holding the Feet

Today we are experimenting with internal rotation of the hip joint, which for some is easy, and for others very challenging.

Please note that there is no video accompanying this lesson. If you listen well and pay attention, you may more than likely find the lesson making sense. Please go slowly and do less than you know you can, -- especially if you find the movements very demanding. Learning to work with yourself in this way may feel counterintuitive, because you have been used to pulling and forcing yourself to perform certain actions that you find difficult. In Feldenkrais lessons are very different; we are working with the brain, not the muscles, and the brain is ultimately what controls the muscles and how they perform. Think about it: If someone is yelling at you and demanding that you do something, do you want to do it? No, you probably become stubborn and refuse to budge. So be nice to yourself. The brain will hear and respond to a whisper better than it will a scream ... and you'll feel much better and even more capable as a result. I hope you enjoy the lesson!