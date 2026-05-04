Test video 004

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Lý giải quyết công việc "đặt mua" cùng lúc hai cửa hàng quy mô tại một điểm đến, đại diện Zumwhere cho biết ngay từ giai đoạn khảo sát và làm việc với The Global City, đơn vị nhìn thấy tiềm năng thành thành một trung tâm "trung tâm thành phố" mới của TP.HCM - nơi có thể tụ cư dân cao cấp, khách doanh nhân, cộng đồng sáng tạo, đồng thời là điểm diễn ra những hoạt động sự kiện quy mô lớn.

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