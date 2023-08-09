HEY, ARE YOU A COWARD? ARE YOU AFRAID OF EVERYTHING? WATCH THIS VIDEO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Modern Men And Women Who Fear Everything Need To Watch This Video And Learn This Lesson Well!
FEAR SUCKS.
People are afraid of EVERYTHING these days and it is pointless as the fear just gets in your way.
When You Make A Decision Based on FEAR, it is 100% Wrong, 100% of The Time.
Kevin J. Johnston
www.FreedomReport.ca
#fear #afraid #adult #married #marriedcouples #collections #collectionagent #coward #terrified #cowardice #kevinjjohnston #podcast #radioshow #yyc #toronto #alberta #ontario #losangeles #newyork #hollywood #AI #radio #TVshow #TVshows