Divine Love vs. Violent Scripture

Discover why scholars link Christ to the Essenes—peaceful healers who rejected slavery & war, unlike Pharisees. They called violent Old Testament passages "corruptions by scribes." What if God isn’t wrathful… but pure love reflected in cosmic laws?
