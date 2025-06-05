NEUROMODULATION - THE KLEPTOCORPORATOCRACY'S STRATEGY.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parliamentary session in the plenary of Uruguay, June 3, 2025.
Deputy Gustavo Alberto Salle Lorier of the Sovereign Identity party, gives a presentation in the plenary after the visit on May 30 by neuroscientist Rafael Yuste (director of The Brain Project), where he confirmed that neuromodulation is a reality.
Gustavo Salle warns all politicians: neuromodulation is a weapon developed by the United States Armed Forces to control human beings.
📺 Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6uavej-neuromodulation-the-kleptocorporatocracys-strategy..html?mref=36f65j&mc=ebrql
💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.
🌐 Telegram Channel: