NEUROMODULATION - THE KLEPTOCORPORATOCRACY'S STRATEGY.

Parliamentary session in the plenary of Uruguay, June 3, 2025.





Deputy Gustavo Alberto Salle Lorier of the Sovereign Identity party, gives a presentation in the plenary after the visit on May 30 by neuroscientist Rafael Yuste (director of The Brain Project), where he confirmed that neuromodulation is a reality.





Gustavo Salle warns all politicians: neuromodulation is a weapon developed by the United States Armed Forces to control human beings.





📺 Rumble:





https://rumble.com/v6uavej-neuromodulation-the-kleptocorporatocracys-strategy..html?mref=36f65j&mc=ebrql









💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.





🌐 Telegram Channel:





https://t.me/mpowertranslations