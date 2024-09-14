Part 3: UTG Ambi Safety and BCM PNT Trigger - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

I installed a BCM PNT, Polished, nickel, teflon, trigger. Standard 6 poundish pull but very crisp. An excellent mil-spec trigger. It is possible, depending on how my ambi operation of the rifle turns out, that I might replace it with a Geissele SSA.





Safeties…Perfect, mirrored operation is required for the sake of bilateral transfer of skill…so the levers must be identical on each side…the same length and profile.





The 60 degree throw Strike Hex looks very similar to the BCM 90 degree ambi safety and it has both levers at the same length.





The 45 degree throw Radian and UTG safeties include a long and short lever. This might be fine for left OR right handed shooters, but not for the ambidextral gunfighter.





I do like how the Radian levers taper toward the rear, but ultimately during blind taste testing, I really have no significant preference between the three options when setup with equal length levers.





The Leapers UTG at $30 could be the most affordable option…until you have to buy two kits to get identical length levers. But watch for expanded offerings.





The Strike Hex at $40 with the identical length levers is the current bargain for the ambidextral gunfighter.





The Radian Talon, once you buy the 2 lever kit and an extra matching lever, is the most expensive at $75.





I’m running the UTG levers on the ambi build, but I’d be happy with any of these options.





