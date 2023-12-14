Russia to Invade America in 2024 - 12/14/2023

According to Hal Turner, we have a big problem! The Actual War Invasion of the USA is planned and now, we have a date range. Images from a Russian 2024 in-Agency calendar, shows drawings of war scenes well into mid-November of 2024.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.