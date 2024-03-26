REAL TALK / RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY / CAIAPHAS'S LETTER OF (JESUS) YESHUAS RESURRECTION / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 25, 2024





REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON NAGLEY/RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY OVER EUROPE AGAIN/CAIAPHAS'S LETTER SPEAKING OF (JESUS) YESHUAS RESURRECTION THE THIRD DAY FROM THE TOMB-CAIAPHAS WHILE WAS LOCKED IN HIS HOME SAW THE MESSIAH JESUS APPEAR TO HIM ( YESHUA JESUS TOLD CAIAPHAS TO REPENT FROM A WICKED HEART- JESUS TOLD CAIAPHAS "BELIEVE IN ME" - THUS THE REASON CAIAPHAS KEPT 1-2 NAILS IN HIS TOMB AT DEATH- THE SAME 1-2 NAILS CAIAPHAS KEPT THAT WERE POUNDED INTO CHRISTS WRISTS OR FEET- CAIAPHAS KNEW JESUS WAS THE MESSIAH AND SOUGHT MERCY FROM GOD- SADLY THE JEWISH PEOPLE STILL REJECT TRUTH TODAY DUE TO ANCIENT LIES FROM SCRIBES+PHARISEES AND SADDUCEES- TIME FOR ALL JEWISH+GENTILE TO SEEK THE ONE AND ONLY MESSIAH!!!! READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 3/25/23, please note I originally started making this before midnight here in Ohio USA on March 24th 2024 though when posting it's now the 25th of March 2024 lol...I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In this video all my main notes are in my comments section under my video so please go there actually reading my notes to see how to accept Christ as lord if you end up not watching the full video yes read the notes either way. Moreso to see how to accept Christ as lord. And the Caiaphas video clip of his writings about Jesus' rising from the tomb the third day comes from ( psimonel) YouTube channel. Link here- • The Two Testimonies of Caiaphas, the ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RcjKTOZ4bE&t=0s





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyQRUGCEKMk