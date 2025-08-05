WWE Raw Shocker: Seth Rollins Returns & Randy Orton Strikes! | Full Recap

https://newsplusglobe.medium.com/

🔥 Monday Night Raw delivered non-stop action! Seth Rollins made a jaw-dropping return to confront Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley escalated her war with Liv Morgan, and Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe with a brutal RKO out of nowhere!





👉 Don’t miss this explosive recap of all the top moments from WWE Raw!

#WWERaw #SethRollins #RandyOrton #WWERecap #JudgmentDay #RheaRipley #RKONews #WWEHighlights #WrestlingNews