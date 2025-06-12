P.3 Do I have VITAMIN A POISONING? Probably… Exercise CAUTION with this fat soluble vitamin MVI_4475-6merged

In October 2023 I began taking one capsule of NOW brand vitamin A 25000 IU every second day, until 23rd May 2025, having consumed approaching 300 capsules, averaging 12500 IU daily. I had no inkling that it may be perilous to my liver and my health in general, until an accidental discovery of Dr Garrett Smith and his work on vitamin A toxicity. I am investigating both sides of the argument, which is always a sensible approach. Correction: I mentioned that my sulphur-rich diet was likely liver-protective, however, I may have misunderstood Dr Garrett Smith’s brief reference to sulphur in the material I’ve looked at so far on this: it may be counter-productive; I hope to learn more and present it on this channel. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, do your own research, take your own responsibility.