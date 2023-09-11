Fr. John Hollowell: Behind-The-Scenes Of The Miracle Cure

John-Henry Westen





Sep 1, 2023





Fr. John Hollowell made international headlines after his miraculous brain cancer cure — attributed to his visit to the Catholic shrine in Lourdes, France. In this behind-the-scenes look at the circumstances that led to Fr. Hollowell's miracle cure, LifeSiteNews videographer Michael Hogan describes his account of what exactly happened surrounding the rumors of Fr. John Hollowell — and how Fr Hollowell played a critical role in Hogan’s incredible conversion to the Catholic faith. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale also recounts the impact of Fr. Hollowell's miracle cure, offering key insights into what the mainstream media missed during this world-wide headline story. Fr. Hollowell is living proof that the Culture of Life has God on its side.





