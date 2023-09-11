BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fr. John Hollowell: Behind-The-Scenes Of The Miracle Cure
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 09/11/2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 1, 2023


Fr. John Hollowell made international headlines after his miraculous brain cancer cure — attributed to his visit to the Catholic shrine in Lourdes, France. In this behind-the-scenes look at the circumstances that led to Fr. Hollowell's miracle cure, LifeSiteNews videographer Michael Hogan describes his account of what exactly happened surrounding the rumors of Fr. John Hollowell — and how Fr Hollowell played a critical role in Hogan’s incredible conversion to the Catholic faith. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale also recounts the impact of Fr. Hollowell's miracle cure, offering key insights into what the mainstream media missed during this world-wide headline story. Fr. Hollowell is living proof that the Culture of Life has God on its side.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3dmio0-fr.-john-hollowell-behind-the-scenes-of-the-miracle-cure.html

Keywords
christiancuremiraclecatholicfrancebrain cancerconversionbehind the scenesculture of lifelourdesjohn-henry westenfr john hollowellmichael hogan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy