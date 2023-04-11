© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2e2e36beb3
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】When racial discrimination or genocide against Chinese occurred around the world, the CCP government never set up a base to shelter the people affected. However, when the world is facing a lot of turmoil during the financial crisis, Mr. Miles Guo has prepared a base for the NFSC members. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】在世界各地发生对华人的种族歧视和大屠杀的时候，中共政府从未建造一个基地给华人来避难。而在金融危机和世界面临很多纷繁动乱的情况下，郭文贵先生给新中国联邦人打造了一个基地。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平