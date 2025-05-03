VAXX poisoned grammy winner partners with pharma company

May 1, 2025 "Kiniksa, Grammy-winning singer Carly Pearce duet for pericarditis campaign. In expanding its existing campaign, Kiniksa partnered with singer Carly Pearce to raise awareness about the silent heart condition."

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@carlypearce/video/7499102334354459950 "Throughout every high and low of my journey, it’s been a priority for me to stay honest and transparent as an artist and a songwriter. I had to make a lot of adjustments to my lifestyle when I began suffering from a chronic heart condition known as recurrent pericarditis (RP), which brought with it a lot of fears and anxieties that I am still dealing with today.

RP can be difficult to diagnose. I saw many doctors and suffered from painful flares for years before I started getting the information I needed to understand what was happening and how to take care of my health. I’m still learning and adjusting how I manage my RP, as I do what I love most, which is sharing my songs with audiences around the world.

My struggles and frustrations have made me very passionate about raising awareness of this condition, and so I am excited to share that I’ve partnered with WhatIsPericarditis to help others get the knowledge they may need so they can advocate for themselves and get their own answers. Learn more about RP and the Life DisRPted campaign at LifeDisRPtedCarly.com or visit the link in my bio. #Ad #KiniksaPartner"

