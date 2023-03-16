READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

65 TETH. You have dealt well with Your servant, O LORD, according to Your word.

66 Teach me good judgment and knowledge, For I believe Your commandments.

67 Before I was afflicted I went astray, But now I keep Your word.

68 You are good, and do good; Teach me Your statutes.

69 The proud have forged a lie against me, But I will keep Your precepts with my whole heart.

70 Their heart is as fat as grease, But I delight in Your law.

71 It is good for me that I have been afflicted, That I may learn Your statutes.

72 The law of Your mouth is better to me Than thousands of coins of gold and silver.

(Ps. 119:65-72 NKJ)



