© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
65 TETH. You have dealt well with Your servant, O LORD, according to Your word.
66 Teach me good judgment and knowledge, For I believe Your commandments.
67 Before I was afflicted I went astray, But now I keep Your word.
68 You are good, and do good; Teach me Your statutes.
69 The proud have forged a lie against me, But I will keep Your precepts with my whole heart.
70 Their heart is as fat as grease, But I delight in Your law.
71 It is good for me that I have been afflicted, That I may learn Your statutes.
72 The law of Your mouth is better to me Than thousands of coins of gold and silver.
(Ps. 119:65-72 NKJ)