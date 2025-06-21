BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LSU vs Coastal Carolina Finals Preview and 2025 College World Series Review: Baseball vs Protests
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
12 views • 2 months ago

The 2025 College World Series dazzles with intense baseball action as LSU and Coastal Carolina vie for the title. Dramatic plays and rising stars captivate fans, while off-field protests quietly fade. The finals promise thrilling showdowns, with the diamond’s magic overshadowing fleeting distractions in Omaha’s electric atmosphere. 
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#CWS2025 #CollegeBaseball #LSUvsCoastal #BaseballThrills #OmahaFinals

college world serieslsu vs coastal carolinabaseball 2025finals previewcws 2025
