Cognitive Rehabilitation Focus Areas in Occupational Therapy

This video explores how occupational therapists in Vancouver help seniors regain independence through cognitive rehabilitation. Learn how therapy supports memory, attention, problem-solving, and executive function.
📖 Read more: https://logicrehab.ca/OT-vancouver-bc-seniors-cognitive-rehabilitation