The Fake Health Life In 2025
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
2071 followers
Follow
38 views • 03/16/2023

Man idolizing man because he has no faith in God. No man is God just as there is only one God. "Do not worship false idols, nor false prophets, nor false gods."


To watch all my content go to my Blog:

https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-newspaper-2023.html


My Channels:

https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P550dJWRMLRH/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1


People V Cabal:

Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."

-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"


aicabalvirusfiveg
