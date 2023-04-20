BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Dr. Jim Meehan | Healing Powers of Nutrition | Organic Gardening | Vaccine Miseducation
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 04/20/2023

On today’s show, we meet Dr. Jim Meehan with MeehanMD. We learn about Dr. Meehan’s background and how that led him to prioritize nutrition and lifestyle medicine as a first line offense before implementing pharmacological solutions. We discuss the benefits of organic foods and tips on how to grow your own produce or where to purchase it. Dr. Meehan shares his personal experience as a medical student and how that led him not only down this nutrition path but also how it enlightened him to the backstory of the vaccine agenda.


Sponsors:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.


Links:

https://meehanmd.com/ 


https://polyfacefarms.com/


https://techcrunch.com/2021/03/23/bill-gates-wants-western-countries-to-eat-synthetic-meat-meatable-has-raised-47-million-to-make-it/ 



New York Post

https://nypost.com › 2023/01/15 › bill-gates-says-fake...


https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/ 


https://meehanmd.com/ 


tps://lowninstitute.org/projects/medication-overload-how-the-drive-to-prescribe-is-harming-older-americans/ 


https://thehighwire.com/videos/kennedy-bigtree-the-interview-highwire-episode-151/ 


https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/allnaturalhealingsrq/2019/04/How-Rockefeller-Founded-Big-Pharma-and-Waged-War-on-Natural-Cures-5cb3d7374f337.pdf 


https://prairiecreek.farm/


https://www.tulsafarmersmarket.org/ 


www.momsonamission.net 



Keywords
educationmomsonamissondrmeehan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy