Moms On A Mission | Education | Guest: Dr. Jim Meehan | Healing Powers of Nutrition | Organic Gardening | Vaccine Miseducation

On today’s show, we meet Dr. Jim Meehan with MeehanMD. We learn about Dr. Meehan’s background and how that led him to prioritize nutrition and lifestyle medicine as a first line offense before implementing pharmacological solutions. We discuss the benefits of organic foods and tips on how to grow your own produce or where to purchase it. Dr. Meehan shares his personal experience as a medical student and how that led him not only down this nutrition path but also how it enlightened him to the backstory of the vaccine agenda.





