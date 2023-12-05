BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer | Texas sues Pfizer for lying about vaccines as new whistleblowers leak alarming data!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
215 views • 12/05/2023

Texas sues Pfizer under Deceptive Trade Practices Act for lying about vaccine safety and efficacy | New Zealand ARRESTS Health Ministry's database manager for blowing whistle on data showing alarming rate of deaths in the vaccinated | DOD blocks US Navy medical officer's computer access after he exposes dramatic spike in heart-disease in vaccinated Navy pilots | DeSantis signed Florida NY-style forced quarantine bill | FBI arrests conservative actor for peaceful Jan6 protest after his group files class action against FBI for peaceful protestors | Judge issue Orwellian ruling in Kari Lake fraudulent ballots case | 5th Circuit orders Texas to remove buoy border wall.

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy