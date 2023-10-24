Whitney Webb | AI-Powered Tyranny - both sides are calling for genocide - What can we do?

Marty sits down once again with Whitney Webb to discuss the conflict in the Levant and how the bankers intend to use AI to control your life.

Whitney's links: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb

Articles:

https://www.mintpressnews.com/untold-story-christian-zionists-power-united-states-israel/260532/

https://bitcoinmagazine.com/print/whitney-webb-bitcoin-and-the-plot-to-destroy-financial-privacy

0:00 - Intro

6:04 - Clown world spirals closer to WWIII

16:51 - Divide and conquer through “pick a side”

24:03 - “Israel’s 9/11"

28:57 - Neocons trying to regain base

33:00 - Financial crisis

37:57 - CBDCs and financial cancelation

42:55 - Luongo’s theory

45:14 - Ending anonymity

47:56 - Big tech vs freedom tech

55:18 - AI

1:12:21 - Christian Zionism

1:26:14 - Keep your mind through the clown world

1:35:42 - AI religion

1:45:21 - Bitcoin is a revolution against the cyber/banking regime

1:51:25 - Wrapping

