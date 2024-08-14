Here’s why snake hunters from across the U.S. are wading into the Florida Everglades

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to The US Brief with Emma! Today, we're diving into the wild and unique Florida Python Challenge. Every year, snake hunters from across the United States gather in the Florida Everglades to capture as many invasive Burmese pythons as possible. This competition, which runs for 10 days, helps control the python population that threatens Florida's native wildlife. Participants, both amateur and professional, compete for cash prizes, with a grand prize of $10,000 for the most pythons removed. Join us as we explore why these snake hunters are wading into the swamps and the impact this challenge has on Florida's ecosystem!
