BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What evidence of faith is shown in the story of Rehab? Faith in Action
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 7 months ago

In this video, the speaker shares a heartfelt message about the power of faith and God's ability to deliver us. He starts by recalling his first church visit and hearing the gospel, eventually accepting Jesus Christ. The talk highlights the importance of showing our faith through our actions, referencing biblical stories like Rehab's faith in the Book of Joshua. The speaker also emphasizes that true faith is evident and urges everyone to trust in Jesus for salvation. He encourages viewers to share the message and let God's word touch their lives.

00:00 Introduction and Personal Testimony
00:32 Encouragement to Accept Jesus
01:34 The Power of Faith and Works
05:05 Rahab's Story of Faith
07:30 The Significance of the Scarlet Cord
08:53 The Cleansing Power of Jesus' Blood
10:15 Invitation to Accept Jesus and Final Words

Keywords
forgivenessgracejesusdevotionchristianityfaithsermonadulteryredemptionsinswordofgodbiblestudyspiritualguidanceamazinggracegospelteachingjohn8faithjourney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy