What evidence of faith is shown in the story of Rehab? Faith in Action

In this video, the speaker shares a heartfelt message about the power of faith and God's ability to deliver us. He starts by recalling his first church visit and hearing the gospel, eventually accepting Jesus Christ. The talk highlights the importance of showing our faith through our actions, referencing biblical stories like Rehab's faith in the Book of Joshua. The speaker also emphasizes that true faith is evident and urges everyone to trust in Jesus for salvation. He encourages viewers to share the message and let God's word touch their lives.
00:00 Introduction and Personal Testimony
00:32 Encouragement to Accept Jesus
01:34 The Power of Faith and Works
05:05 Rahab's Story of Faith
07:30 The Significance of the Scarlet Cord
08:53 The Cleansing Power of Jesus' Blood
10:15 Invitation to Accept Jesus and Final Words