Will Scharf: Democrats Want Illegals To Help Them Win Elections

Attorney General candidate in Missouri Will Scharf explains why he believes Democrats want illegal aliens to cross the border, saying it’s part of their election strategy. One America’s Nathaniel Mannor has our report.
