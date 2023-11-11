Freeze-Dried Mango Salsa



Ingredients

2 cups freeze-dried mango

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup tomato, diced

1/2 cup orange bell pepper, diced

1/8 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeno, finely diced

1/8 teaspoon Himalayan Pink Salt

1 tablespoon lime juice (about 1/2 a lime)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro





Preparation

Place freeze-dried (or dried) mangoes in a bowl and pour water over the top. Stir to combine. Set aside to rehydrate.

While the mangoes are rehydrating, stir together the red onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, and peppers.

After about 10 minutes, the mango should have rehydrated sufficiently. Pour it into a strainer to remove any excess water. Once strained, chop mango and then add them to the onions, jalapenos, peppers, and tomatoes. Combine.

Sprinkle salt over the top and stir.

Chop the cilantro into small pieces. Add to the salsa and stir to distribute evenly.

Add lime juice and toss to coat the fruit and vegetables.

Enjoy with chips, as a side dish, on tacos, in a salad, or with chicken, steak, or burgers.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -