From banning of words to the TOTAL weaponization of language

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The first main part of this film is a clip taken from The American Journal 20. Feb. 2023 and the ending of "Simulation Theory Film" (2020) with MUSE
MUSE - Simulation Theory Film - MUSIC ONLY
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=395
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---