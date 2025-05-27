Backwardation??? What the H*** is that? | Ted Provenza

Backwardation??? What the H* is that?** Discover why silver markets are in historic backwardation and what it means for your financial future. From COMEX to LBMA, physical demand is breaking the paper system. Learn the truth behind silver scarcity, the Fed, BIS, and global economic manipulation.





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6txpuf-banking-crisis-unfolding-learn-backwardation-contango-curtain-call-i-y-k-y-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#silver #backwardation #silverprice #preciousmetals #investing #economy #gold #goldandsilver #marketcrash #finance #inflation #debtcrisis #federalreserve #bis #soundmoney #wealthprotection #silverstacking #realmoney #economiccollapse #hardassets #silvermarket #silverinvesting #monetarypolicy #centralbanks #usdebt #dollarcrash #quantitativeeasing #fiatcurrency #hyperinflation #marketupdate