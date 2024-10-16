Learn how to make structured water at home using the LightTower's bio-photonic energy: https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/lighttowers





Increase your Energy Production

Normal water is a neutral molecule—it doesn’t carry a positive or negative charge.

Structured water, however, carries a negative charge. Because of the way they’re organized in space, structured water molecules carry free electrons. They also donate these electrons to your mitochondria, helping them generate more energy

Drinking structured water increases your mitochondrial energy output, which makes cells across your whole body more efficient. You’ll feel better and focus more, and you won’t get tired as quickly.