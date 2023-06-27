© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/22/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】The CCP has been conducting infiltration into the U.S. and Western countries for many years without being interrupted. The influence of the CCP is everywhere.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/22/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 中共对美国和西方各国进行了多年的渗透，而都没遇到任何阻拦，中共的势力无处不在。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平