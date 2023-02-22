How Much Is Too Much for Ukraine? | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton dive into the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration has us inching closer to World War III. China is preparing to give “lethal aid” to Russia while we have given $100 billion to Ukraine. How much is too much? Or is there no limit?
