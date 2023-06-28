Alert! Toxic Wildfire Smoke from Canada Blankets US Cities with Dangerous, Unhealthy Air Quality

- Air quality remained at dangerous or very unhealthy levels in several major cities on Wednesday as a new outburst of smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads across the Midwest and into the East. This week, smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed Chicago and much of the Upper Midwest. By Wednesday morning, air quality warnings are in effect for Pittsburgh and Rochester, New York, as the smoke is being blown into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.





After weeks of smoke relief, metro areas from Washington, DC to Baltimore to Philadelphia to New York City will receive another blast of toxic smoky haze from Canadian wildfires.





On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, "We're expecting smoke and haze to come all across the state." However, the potential intensity of the smoke wasn't clear, but air quality maps tweeted by the governor this morning show unhealthy air quality in Western New York, Central New York, and the Eastern Lake Ontario regions.





Round 2: Toxic Wildfire Smoke From Canada Set To Blanket Northeast Cities

