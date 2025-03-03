BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Potatoes Not Prozac: Simple Solutions for Sugar Addiction by Dr. Kathleen DesMaisons
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
191 views • 6 months ago

"Potatoes Not Prozac: Simple Solutions for Sugar Addiction" by Dr. Kathleen DesMaisons, discusses sugar sensitivity, a biochemical condition that impacts mood swings, energy levels and food relationships. The book explains how sugar and refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes – affecting serotonin and beta-endorphin levels, which in turn can lead to depression, impulsivity and cravings. DesMaisons shares the story of Emily, a sugar-sensitive individual who struggled with mood swings, depression and exhaustion before making dietary and lifestyle changes. These changes include keeping a food journal, eating balanced meals, taking vitamins, focusing on complex carbohydrates, reducing sugar consumption and developing a long-term maintenance plan. The book emphasizes the importance of commitment, mindfulness and understanding that setbacks are part of the process. Through these simple solutions, readers can gain control over their health and well-being.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
